GALLE, Aug 19: Rising left-arm spinner Manav Suthar claimed a match haul of 10 wickets in his second Test as a dominant India completed a 165-run thrashing of Sri Lanka in the opening Test of the two-match series, here on Wednesday.

Chasing an improbable 372, the hosts crumbled for 206 all out in 77.4 overs in the post-lunch session as Suthar claimed his maiden five-wicket haul en route to his impressive 6/55. He was well-supported by Prasidh Krishna who bagged 2/16.

The 24-year-old leftarm spinner, who made his Test debut against Afghanistan in June, was also the destroyer-in-chief in the Lankan first innings as his 4/76 helped India bowl out Sri Lanka for 284 in reply to the visitors 462.

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Brief Scores

India 462 and 193.

Sri Lanka 284 and 206; 77.4 overs (Sonal Dinusha 84, Dhananjaya de Silva 59; Manav Suthar 6/55, Ravindra Jadeja 2/16). India won BY 165 runs.