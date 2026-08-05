Managing committee reviews working of Home for Aged & Infirm

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 4: A meeting of the managing committee of the Home for the Aged & Infirm (Vridh Ashram), Ambphalla was held today to review the overall working of the Home.

The meeting was chaired by Pankaj Gupta, Vridh Ashram president.

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Dr. Dinesh Gupta, secretary delivered welcome address. The Committee confirmed the Minutes of previous managing committee meeting and approved the income and expenditure account for the month of June 2026.

The House placed on record its appreciation for the generous contribution received from Geeta Sumbli, acknowledging her support towards the welfare of the elderly residents.

The committee took note of the new admission of Manju Kumari to the Home on June 16, 2026. It was informed that during June 2026, eight institutions and dignitaries visited the Home and appreciated the quality of care, cleanliness, discipline and facilities being provided to the inmates.

The managing committee also approved the enrolment of three new life members—Nikhil Sharma, Yash Pal Sharma and Dr. Geeta Sumbli.

On installation of passenger lifts in both residential blocks, the Committee stated that the work has been entrusted to M/s EASA Elevators Pvt Ltd and advised that all necessary formalities be completed expeditiously so that the installation work could commence without delay.

On issue of rental dues from shopkeepers, the Committee resolved to once again request all shopkeepers to submit bank authority letters for automatic debit of monthly rent and to remove the unauthorized hoardings installed in the galleries of the Home premises within a week.

The committee reviewed the distribution of surplus grocery items to various NGOs and economically weaker sections.

It also appreciated the successful distribution of ration kits recently among needy families in four Panchayats of Lehar, Akhnoor, conducted in the presence of District Social Welfare Officer, Jammu and Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Akhnoor, who also created awareness about various Government social security schemes.

The meeting was attended by Vijay Gupta, joint secretary, Dr. Surinder Kumar, S. Rattan Deep Singh Anand, Vijay Dhawan, S. Rajinder Singh, Dr. Ritesh Gupta, Sat Pal Sharma and Sudha Gupta, along with other members of the managing committee.