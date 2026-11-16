Management Rules, Academics Suffer

Private Universities

Prof R K Uppal

uppalmlt@gmail.com

Imagine a university where the Vice-Chancellor is expected to lead academic transformation but cannot take an independent decision, where professors are appointed to teach and conduct research but are increasingly burdened with administrative targets, and where management holds the ultimate authority over almost every institutional activity. This is not merely an administrative problem; it represents a serious crisis of academic freedom and institutional autonomy. In many private universities, the balance between management and academic leadership is increasingly tilted towards commercial and managerial interests, leaving professors, deans, directors and even Vice-Chancellors under constant pressure.

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Universities are established to create knowledge, nurture intellectual freedom, encourage innovation and develop responsible citizens. However, when institutional priorities become dominated by revenue generation, admissions, branding and financial performance, the fundamental purpose of higher education begins to weaken. The university gradually transforms from a centre of learning into a corporate-style organization where academic decisions are frequently influenced by managerial considerations.

Management Power and Academic Helplessness

The growing concentration of authority in university management raises serious questions about the independence of academic leadership. In an ideal university, the Vice-Chancellor should be the principal academic and administrative leader, responsible for maintaining standards, encouraging research and ensuring the quality of education. Professors should enjoy professional freedom to teach research, publish and participate in institutional governance.

Yet, in some private universities, academic leadership is expected to function within strict managerial boundaries. Decisions concerning faculty recruitment, promotions, research funding, academic programmes and institutional policies may be heavily influenced by management preferences. Even experienced professors may find their professional judgment subordinated to administrative instructions.

Professors: Educators or Admission Agents?

One of the most disturbing developments in the commercialization of higher education is the increasing pressure on faculty members to contribute directly to student admissions. Professors who should be engaged in teaching, research, mentoring and academic development are sometimes expected to perform admission-related duties, meet enrolment targets and participate in promotional activities.

"The article examines the growing dominance of management in private universities, where professors and Vice-Chancellors increasingly face pressure, limited autonomy and interference in academic decisions. It highlights the erosion of academic freedom, faculty dignity and institutional independence, calling for governance reforms that restore academic leadership, protect educators and place knowledge creation above commercial interests."

The pressure becomes particularly severe when student admissions decline. Faculty members may be held responsible for institutional financial difficulties, even when the causes lie beyond their control. Rural institutions, demographic changes, competition, affordability and inadequate infrastructure can all influence enrolment.

Instead of strengthening academic quality and improving institutional facilities, management may place the burden of increasing admissions on professors.

Professors are educators, not sales agents.

Their professional worth should be measured through teaching effectiveness, research contributions, mentoring and academic leadership-not merely through the number of students they help recruit.

When educators are transformed into admission agents, the dignity of the teaching profession is compromised. More importantly, students may begin to be viewed as revenue-generating units rather than learners whose intellectual development is the university's primary responsibility.

Vice-Chancellors under Pressure

The position of Vice-Chancellor is traditionally associated with academic leadership, institutional vision and intellectual independence. However, the growing corporate influence in higher education raises concerns about the extent to which Vice-Chancellors can exercise their authority independently. A Vice-Chancellor may possess impressive academic credentials, years of experience and a distinguished research record. Yet, if important decisions require management approval, the position risks becoming largely ceremonial.

The Fear Factor in Academic Institutions

An academic environment should encourage disagreement, critical thinking and intellectual debate. Professors must be free to question policies, challenge conventional wisdom and express professional concerns without fear of retaliation.

However, when management exercises excessive control, an atmosphere of insecurity may develop. Faculty members may hesitate to raise concerns about academic standards, research quality, infrastructure deficiencies or administrative practices.

The fear of losing employment, facing adverse evaluations or being denied career advancement can discourage independent thinking.

Such an environment is particularly damaging to young researchers and early-career academics, which may already face uncertainty regarding employment and professional progression. When silence becomes a condition of institutional survival, academic freedom gradually disappears.

Commercialization versus Academic Excellence

Private universities require financial sustainability. Management has a legitimate responsibility to maintain infrastructure, ensure operational efficiency and support institutional development. The problem is not the existence of management; it is the excessive concentration of power without adequate academic accountability. Financial sustainability and academic excellence are not opposing objectives. A well-governed university can achieve both by establishing transparent policies, respecting academic leadership and involving faculty members in institutional decision-making.

The Need for Urgent Governance Reforms

The governance of private universities requires a serious reorientation towards academic autonomy, transparency and accountability.

First, Vice-Chancellors must be provided with clearly defined academic and administrative powers. Their authority should not depend entirely on the personal preferences of management.

Second, professors must be represented meaningfully in institutional governance. Academic councils and faculty committees should have genuine decision-making authority rather than merely symbolic roles.

Third, faculty evaluation should priorities teaching quality, research output, innovation, mentoring and professional development. Admission targets and marketing responsibilities should not become the principal measures of academic performance.

Fourth, universities must establish transparent grievance-redressed mechanisms to protect faculty members from arbitrary decisions and unfair treatment.

Finally, regulatory bodies must pay greater attention to the actual functioning of academic governance, not merely the existence of committees, documents and statutory structures.

Conclusion: Restore the Dignity of Academic Leadership

Private universities have made significant contributions to the expansion of higher education in India. They have created opportunities, developed infrastructure and introduced new academic programmes. However, their long-term contribution will depend on whether they can preserve the fundamental values of university education.

A university where management holds all the power and professors live under constant pressure cannot become a genuine centre of knowledge and innovation. India needs private universities that respect academic leadership, protect faculty dignity and encourage independent research. The ultimate measure of a university is not the power of its management, but the quality of knowledge it creates and the intellectual freedom it protects. The time has come to ask a fundamental question: Are private universities building institutions of knowledge, or are they building systems of managerial control?