Reasi, Nov 2: A man and his wife were killed after the accidental discharge of a Village Defence Guard (VDG) weapon in Mahore area of Reasi district on Monday.

The incident took place at Bralkund Baggodas village in Mahore tehsil, where the couple sustained gunshot injuries from the weapon while they were part of a VDG team.

The man died on the spot, while his wife succumbed to her injuries at Primary Health Centre (PHC) Baggodas.

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Police have taken cognisance of the incident and initiated necessary legal proceedings.(KNC)