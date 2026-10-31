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Home / Latest News / Man, Son Killed As Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge In J&K's Rajouri

Man, Son Killed As Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge In J&K's Rajouri

RAJOURI/JAMMU, Oct 31: A government teacher and his son were killed and another person injured after a vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said. They were...

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Daily Excelsior
08:35 PM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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RAJOURI/JAMMU, Oct 31: A government teacher and his son were killed and another person injured after a vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

They were travelling in a goods carrier and the accident took place at Jaglanoo in Kandi area of Kotranka subdivision, the officials said.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Amin, a government teacher, and his son Mohammad Ishaq, while the driver was rescued in an injured condition and shifted to hospital.

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