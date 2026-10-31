RAJOURI/JAMMU, Oct 31: A government teacher and his son were killed and another person injured after a vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

They were travelling in a goods carrier and the accident took place at Jaglanoo in Kandi area of Kotranka subdivision, the officials said.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Amin, a government teacher, and his son Mohammad Ishaq, while the driver was rescued in an injured condition and shifted to hospital.