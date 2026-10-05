Jammu, Oct 5: A 36-year-old man was shot dead reportedly over a property dispute in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday evening, officials said.

The accused was arrested following the shooting and the weapon of the offence was also recovered, they said.

According to preliminary investigation by police, Aatish Sharma alias "Atul" was fired upon by his acquaintance Nikhil at village Jakh in Vijaypur area at around 6.30 pm.

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Sharma was hit in the head and died on-the-spot, officials said.

They said Nikhil had arrived at the scene in a car and was accompanied by some persons who escaped after the shooting.

A police party rushed to the scene on getting information about the incident and arrested the prime accused, they said.

An FIR was registered in connection with the murder and further investigation is on to arrest the co-accused, they added.