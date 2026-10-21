Man Posing As Travel Agent To Dupe Mata Vaishno Devi Pilgrims Arrested

Jammu, Oct 21: In a crackdown on fraud targeting pilgrims visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, the Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested a man in Katra town, Reasi district, for allegedly duping both pilgrims and hoteliers, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Vivek Sharma, was arrested on October 14.

Sharma, a resident of Garnai village in Udhampur district, allegedly collected money from pilgrims for accommodation and tour packages and issued bills in the name of a reputed travel firm without its authorisation, a police spokesman said.

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The case came to light when the supervisor of a hotel in Katra filed a complaint at the police station. The supervisor reported that a person posing as a travel agent booked rooms for pilgrims at the hotel but, after collecting the full amount fraudulently, failed to provide the accommodations.

Acting promptly on the complaint, the police registered a case under relevant sections of the law at Katra Police Station and initiated an investigation.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused had collected money from a family of pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh for a tour package. He issued a bill slip in the name of a travel firm operating in Katra, even though he was no longer associated with the company, the spokesperson said.

A special police team from Katra Police Station was formed, and after sustained efforts and utilising all available resources, including technical assistance, they arrested the accused at Ambica Chowk, Katra.

Further investigation revealed that the accused possessed Rs 60,000 in cash, several bill books, and visiting cards bearing the name of the travel firm, which he allegedly used to gain the trust of pilgrims, the official said.

The investigation conducted so far indicates that the accused may have cheated several other individuals using a similar modus operandi, he said.

The spokesman stated that further investigations are underway to determine the full extent of the alleged fraud and to identify any other victims.

He also advised visitors to book hotels, helicopter tickets, and tour packages only through authorised service providers and official websites, emphasising the importance of verifying the credentials of travel agents before making any payments.