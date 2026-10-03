Man Posing As Govt Official, Cheating People Through Social Media Held In Shopian

Shopian, Oct 3: Police have registered a case against a man for impersonating government officials and cheating people through social media in Shopian district, officials said here on Saturday.

An official said the accused is involved in impersonating officials of various government administrative offices and deceiving people.

“The allegations include impersonation of a public servant, cheating and fraud, criminal intimidation and wrongful restraint,” the official said.

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The accused was identified as Umer Shamaim Ganie, son of Mohd Shamiam Ganie, a resident of Meemander, Shopian.

Meanwhile, FIR No. 207/2026 under relevant sections has been registered and cognizance has been taken, the official said. (KNO)