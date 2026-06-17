Man Murdered By Brother Over Land Dispute In J&K’s Rajouri

Rajouri, Jun 17: In a gruesome incident, a man in his mid-40s was allegedly murdered by his brother over a land dispute in Rajouri district.

The incident occurred late Tuesday evening in Behrote village of Thanamandi subdivision.

According to reports, Muneer Hussain (45), son of Hassan Mohammad and a resident of Behrote, was carrying out construction work on a piece of land near his house when his real brother, Mohammad Razaq, and other family members objected, citing an ongoing land dispute.

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During a heated argument between the two sides, Muneer was allegedly attacked on the head with a sharp-edged, heavy weapon, resulting in serious injuries. He was immediately shifted to Sub-District Hospital Thanamandi and later referred to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Family members said the land dispute between the two brothers had persisted for years and had previously led to altercations on at least two occasions.

The victim’s family alleged that he was attacked with an axe.

Meanwhile, police have taken the body into custody for legal formalities and post-mortem examination. A murder case has been registered at Police Station Thanamandi against the victim’s brother and two other family members. (KDC)