Man killed in explosion in Baramulla

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar June 27: A man was killed today in a suspected old explosive object detonation in the upper reaches of Baramulla district near the Line of Control.

A Police official identified the deceased as Zubair Ahmad Bajjad, a resident of Lateefabad Khudpora in Chandoosa area of Baramulla.

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"Preliminary inquiry indicates that the victim came into contact with an old explosive object lying in the area, resulting in a fatal explosion," he said.

He further said that police received information about the incident at around 3 pm from a remote behak in the upper reaches of the district. "Police and security personnel rushed to the spot, where one person was found dead."

He said inquest proceedings have been initiated under the relevant provisions of law. "A forensic examination of the site has been conducted, while specialist teams have begun a thorough sanitisation of the area to rule out the presence of any other unexploded explosive material".