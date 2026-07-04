Man Killed In Alleged Land Dispute In Jammu, Two Arrested

JAMMU, Jul 4: A man was allegedly killed in a dispute over land in the Miran Sahib area on the outskirts of Jammu city, and two suspects have been arrested, police said on Saturday.

The victim, identified as Satinder Kumar, a resident of Gaiyan village in Miran Sahib, was attacked with sharp-edged weapons on Friday evening, allegedly by two brothers following a land-related dispute, police said.

Kumar was taken to a hospital in critical condition but died during treatment, police said.

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Police said they conducted overnight raids and arrested the two accused, identified as Ajay and Vijay, sons of Darshan Kumar and residents of Gaiyan village.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of law, and further investigation is underway, police said.