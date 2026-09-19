JAMMU, Sept 19: A man was killed and five others were injured after a Bolero vehicle they were travelling in lost control and overturned in the Marmat area of Doda district on Saturday, officials said.

An official said that the accident occurred near Marmat when the Bolero vehicle bearing registration number JK06-6479 lost control and overturned, leaving one person dead and five others injured.

He said the injured were shifted to GMC Doda for medical aid, while the deceased was identified as Gulzar Ahmed, a resident of Kalhota.

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The injured were later identified as Ashvin Singh, Pawan Kumar, Pinku Kumar, Kalyan Singh and Balbir Singh.

Police have taken cognisance of the incident and further investigation is underway. (KNO)