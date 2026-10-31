Man killed by brother over land dispute

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Oct 30: A land dispute between two brothers led to violent scuffle and consequent murder of one of them by the other, here today, under the jurisdiction of Police Station Kandi.

The deceased has been identified as Sakhi Mohd, son of Mohd Israel, a resident of Kandi Morah. The accused, namely Mohd Rafiq, real brother of the deceased, has been arrested by Police Station Kandi.

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According to preliminary information, a dispute over land between the two brothers escalated into a physical altercation, during which Sakhi Mohd sustained fatal injuries and died.

Police have registered an FIR No. 162 U/S 103 in connection with the incident and initiated further investigation into the matter.