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Home / Latest News / Man Involved In 'Repeated' Criminal Activities Held Under PSA In J&K's Doda

Man Involved In 'Repeated' Criminal Activities Held Under PSA In J&K's Doda

Jammu, Nov 9: A habitual offender was held under the Public Safety Act (PSA) for allegedly being repeatedly involved in criminal activities and sent to Bhaderwah jail, officials said. According to police records, five cases have been registered against Riaz...

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Daily Excelsior
01:57 PM Nov 09, 2026 IST
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Jammu, Nov 9: A habitual offender was held under the Public Safety Act (PSA) for allegedly being repeatedly involved in criminal activities and sent to Bhaderwah jail, officials said.

According to police records, five cases have been registered against Riaz Ahmed over the years under various provisions of law for criminal acts. He is a resident of Kakriyal Jatheli in Mahalla tehsil of Doda district, they said.

These cases include breach of peace, rioting, assault, damaging property, voluntarily causing hurt, mischief, wrongful restraint and disobedience.

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Police said the detention was ordered under the provisions of the PSA in accordance with the prescribed legal procedure, and the accused has been lodged in Bhaderwah district jail.

Doda Police reiterated their commitment to maintaining public order and security, while appealing to people to cooperate with the police and report unlawful activities to the nearest police station. (AGENCIES)

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