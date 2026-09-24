JAMMU, Sept 24: A man sustained critical injuries in a firing incident that took place after a scuffle between two groups in the Bari Brahmana area of the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Police sources here on Thursday said that late last night, a fight was reported between a group of men near a tea stall in the Tarore area of Bari Brahmana, District Samba.

"In the incident, one of the men allegedly fired 2 to 3 rounds," they said.

Advertisement

Sources added that one Vishal Singh, alias Vishu (30), resident of Rahya, Vijaypur, Samba, sustained a bullet injury in his leg.

He was shifted to AIIMS Vijaypur for treatment.

Police, however, have registered a case and launched a manhunt to arrest the culprits.