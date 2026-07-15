Man in contact with ISI handlers arrested in Amritsar

CHANDIGARH, July 15: Punjab Police on Wednesday busted a cross-border terror conspiracy and arrested a person in Amritsar who was in contact with ISI handlers through social media, officials said.

He had instructions to target police establishments and public places, they said.

Amritsar Police recovered a hand grenade, a 9mm Glock pistol and four live cartridges from him, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said. An FIR was registered at the Amritsar Police Station, Cantonment.

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Preliminary investigation revealed that he was in contact with cross-border ISI handlers through Instagram and was being directed to target police establishments and public places to disturb peace and public order, Yadav said in a post on X.

Further investigation is underway to uncover the entire network and identify other associates and handlers involved, Yadav said. (PTI)