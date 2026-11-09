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Home / Latest News / Man Held With Pistol In Jammu

Man Held With Pistol In Jammu

JAMMU, Nov 9: A man was arrested with a pistol in the outskirts of Jammu, police said on Monday. Investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the weapon, its intended use and any possible criminal linkages, a police spokesman...

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Daily Excelsior
10:49 AM Nov 09, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Nov 9: A man was arrested with a pistol in the outskirts of Jammu, police said on Monday.

Investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the weapon, its intended use and any possible criminal linkages, a police spokesman said.

Asif Ali Chowdhary, a resident of Langotia, Miran Sahib, was arrested with a pistol, a magazine and two live rounds late Sunday night in Bishnah area.

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An FIR under relevant sections of Arms Act has been registered at Bishnah police station, the spokesman said, reiterating Jammu Police’s commitment to maintaining peace and security and taking strict action against illegal possession of arms.

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