Man held with pistol in Bishnah

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 9: A man was arrested with a pistol and live ammunition from Bishnah area here, police said today.

Asif Ali Chowdhary, a resident of Langotian, Miran Sahib, was arrested with a pistol, a magazine and two live rounds late Sunday night, they said.

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According to police, an FIR under the relevant sections of the Arms Act has been registered at Police Station Bishnah, while an investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the weapon, its intended use and any possible criminal linkages of the arrested individual.