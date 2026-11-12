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Home / Latest News / Man Held With Grenades In J&K's Baramulla

Man Held With Grenades In J&K's Baramulla

Srinagar, Nov 12: Security forces arrested a person and recovered two hand grenades from him in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said on Thursday. The suspicious individual was apprehended from the Baderkote forest area of Tangmarg in the north...

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Daily Excelsior
10:41 AM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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Srinagar, Nov 12: Security forces arrested a person and recovered two hand grenades from him in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said on Thursday.

The suspicious individual was apprehended from the Baderkote forest area of Tangmarg in the north Kashmir district, a police spokesman said.

He identified the person as Ghulam Jeelani Reshi.

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The spokesman said that a hand grenade was recovered from Reshi's possession, and on his disclosure, another concealed grenade was subsequently recovered from the forest.

An FIR has been registered at the Tangmarg police station, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the source, intended use and possible links of the recovered explosives, the spokesman added. (Agencies)

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