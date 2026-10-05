Man held with country-made pistol from Jewel area

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 4: Police here today claimed they have arrested one person after a country-made pistol was recovered from his possession during an operation in the Jewel Chowk area.

A police official said that a team of Nowabad Police Station apprehended one Anil Sharma, a resident of Gurha Kalyal, tehsil Ramkot, district Kathua, from a public toilet opposite MAM Stadium, after the firearm was recovered from his possession.

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Accordingly, the accused was taken into custody, and an FIR number 214/2026 was registered against him under section 3/25 of the Arms Act at Police Station Nowabad, he said.

Police said further investigation into the case has been set into the motion to ascertain the circumstances leading to the recovery and the purpose for which the firearm was allegedly being carried.