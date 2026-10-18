Man held with banned Pregabalin capsules at Banganga

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Oct 17: In its continued efforts to curb the illegal circulation of pharmaceutical drugs, Katra Police apprehended one person from Banganga area and recovered 300 Pregabalin capsules from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Sohan Lal alias Sonu, son of Munshi Lal, resident of Tarakote, Tehsil Katra, District Reasi. The recovery was made by a police party of Police Post Banganga during a search operation in the area.

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In this connection, FIR No. 326/2026 U/S 223 BNS has been registered at Police Station Katra, and further investigation has been taken up to ascertain the facts and circumstances of the case.