Man held for spreading fake news about Kulgam attack

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 15: Police today arrested a man for circulating false information about the November 11 terrorist attack in south Kashmir's Kulgam district through a Facebook page.

A police spokesperson said the accused, Momin Ul Islam, a resident of Gund Dachina in Bandipora, was operating a Facebook page named "Bandipora Wala" and had allegedly uploaded fabricated information claiming that three CRPF personnel were killed in the attack.

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The spokesperson said the post had the potential to create unnecessary panic, disturb public confidence and adversely affect the security environment. "People must refrain from creating, circulating or sharing unverified information, particularly concerning security-related incidents," the spokesperson said.

Police registered FIR No. 187/2026 at Police Station Bandipora under relevant sections of law and arrested the accused. The misleading content has also been removed from the Facebook page, the spokesperson said.

Police urged people to rely on verified and official sources of information and exercise caution while sharing content on social media, the spokesperson added.