JAMMU: Sept 29 Security forces on Tuesday detained a man from Bihar for questioning at a forward village near the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district over suspicions of his possible links with Pakistan, officials said.

Tara Chand Sadda, a resident of Shoirgaon in Bihar’s Araria district, was taken into custody while he was working in a field at Kaku Da Kotha village in Ramgarh sector after more than a dozen Pakistani contact numbers were found stored on his mobile phone, they said.

The officials said that Sadda, who was living as a tenant in the Arnia area of Jammu, was also found to be using a VPN connection on his mobile phone.

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He has been handed over to the concerned police station for further verification and necessary action, the officials said.