Home About
Android App iOS App Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Latest News / Man From Bihar Detained For Questioning Near International Border In J&K's Samba

Man From Bihar Detained For Questioning Near International Border In J&K's Samba

JAMMU: Sept 29 Security forces on Tuesday detained a man from Bihar for questioning at a forward village near the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district over suspicions of his possible links with Pakistan, officials said. Tara Chand...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
07:27 PM Sep 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

JAMMU: Sept 29 Security forces on Tuesday detained a man from Bihar for questioning at a forward village near the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district over suspicions of his possible links with Pakistan, officials said.

Tara Chand Sadda, a resident of Shoirgaon in Bihar’s Araria district, was taken into custody while he was working in a field at Kaku Da Kotha village in Ramgarh sector after more than a dozen Pakistani contact numbers were found stored on his mobile phone, they said.

The officials said that Sadda, who was living as a tenant in the Arnia area of Jammu, was also found to be using a VPN connection on his mobile phone.

Advertisement

He has been handed over to the concerned police station for further verification and necessary action, the officials said.

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra