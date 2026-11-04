Man found dead inside Thar

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, Nov 3: A man was found dead inside a Mahindra Thar vehicle in the Berwar area along Kishtwar-Padder road, this evening.

The deceased was identified as Muzamil Ahanger, son of Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Ahanger, a resident of Matta, Kishtwar.

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According to reports, some passersby noticed the vehicle (JK02DP-2495) and informed the police. A police team led by Deputy SP Headquarters Dr Ishan Gupta promptly reached the spot and initiated investigation.

The police took the body into custody and shifted it to District Hospital Kishtwar for medico-legal formalities. The circumstances leading to his death are being ascertained.