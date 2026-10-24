Man dies in tractor accident

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Oct 23: One person was killed while another was injured in a tractor accident in Laroka area of Lam sector in Nowshera Sub Division on Friday.

Reports said a tractor-trolley bearing registration number JK11H-6311 met with an accident on a local link road near Laroka village in Lam. One person was killed on the spot while tractor driver received serious injuries. .

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The deceased was identified as Shoket Hussain (32), son of Mohd Bashir, a resident of Anwas Bhandar.

The driver, Sajad Mehmood, son of Mohd Saleem, also a resident of Anwas Bhandar, sustained injuries in the incident and was shifted to Sub-District Hospital (SDH), Nowshera, for treatment.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased was shifted to SDH Nowshera for medico-legal formalities. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to ascertain the cause of accident.