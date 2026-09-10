Man dies in police custody in RS Pura, probes ordered

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 9: A 32-year-old man allegedly died in custody at Border Police Post Chakrohi in RS Pura area here, prompting authorities to order magisterial and departmental enquiries and transfer all the police personnel from Border Police Post Chakrohi.

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The death triggered protests in the area, with the family and locals alleging that the youth was beaten in custody. They demanded action against those responsible, compensation for the family, and an SPO job for the brother of the deceased youth.

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As per locals, the deceased, identified as Uttam Chand of Rakh village, was allegedly picked up from his house around 8 pm on Tuesday following a complaint by a neighbour in connection with a family dispute.

They said the family of the deceased had also approached the police earlier against the neighbour but no action was taken, while Chand was picked up on the latter's complaint and allegedly beaten inside the police post.

Locals further said Chand's family members were not allowed to meet him after he was taken to the police post. They alleged that he was beaten during the night and his condition deteriorated around midnight.

He was first taken to SDH RS Pura and later shifted to Government Medical College Jammu after he complained of vomiting. He was declared dead around 4 am, they said.

His body was later shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem by a medical board comprising five to six doctors.

Soon after the news of his death spread the next day, a large number of people gathered at Chakrohi around 7 am and blocked the road for several hours, raising slogans against the police post staff.

The protesters demanded an SIT probe into the death, compensation for the family, and an SPO job for Chand's brother.

To pacify the protestors, SDM RS Pura, SP Headquarters Jammu, SDPO RS Pura, SHO RS Pura and other officers met the family members of the deceased youth and assured them of action against anyone found guilty.

SP Headquarters Jammu, Anna Sinha told the media persons that a departmental enquiry and magisterial probe had been ordered. She said statements of the family members and witnesses would be recorded during the probe and action would be taken against those found responsible.

Expressing grief over the death, Sinha said justice would be done as per law.

She said the neighbor of Uttam Chand, against whom a complaint was lodged by the former's family members, had also been arrested and his statement was being recorded.

On the demands for compensation and an SPO job for Chand's brother, Sinha said the matter would be taken up with the higher authorities.

Meanwhile, in a statement, police said all the police personnel posted at Border Police Post Chakrohi have been transferred out to ensure a fair investigation into the matter.