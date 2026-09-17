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Home / Latest News / Man Dies In Mysterious Firing Incident In Jammu

Man Dies In Mysterious Firing Incident In Jammu

Jammu, Sep 17: A 37-year-old man died in a mysterious firing incident in Resham Ghar Colony in the heart of Jammu city on Thursday, police sources said. The deceased was identified as Deepu Sharma, a resident of Resham Ghar Colony....

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Daily Excelsior
02:57 PM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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Jammu, Sep 17: A 37-year-old man died in a mysterious firing incident in Resham Ghar Colony in the heart of Jammu city on Thursday, police sources said.

The deceased was identified as Deepu Sharma, a resident of Resham Ghar Colony.

Police sources said Sharma sustained a gunshot injury under circumstances that were yet to be ascertained. "He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead," police sources said.

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A case has been registered and an investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the firing incident, the sources said.

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