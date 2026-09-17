Man dies during funeral of son, grandson

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 16: A 62-year-old man collapsed and died at a graveyard in Budgam today while attending the funeral rites of his son and three-year-old grandson, who died in a road accident four days earlier.

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Ghulam Hassan Mir, a resident of Ghoom Ahmadpora in Magam, collapsed at the graveyard in the afternoon as the family was attending the funeral rites, according to people familiar with the incident. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, they said.

Mir's son, Naseer Ahmad Mir, 29, and grandson, Hadi Ali, 3, were killed in a road accident in the Soibugh area of Budgam on Sept. 12.

Naseer's wife, Dilshada Akhter, 26, was critically injured in the accident and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. The successive deaths have left the family and residents of the area in shock and mourning.