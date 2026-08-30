Man dies at Anantnag hospital due to alleged negligence

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 29: A 28-year-old man died at a private hospital in Anantnag today amid allegations of medical negligence by his family, while the hospital denied any lapses.

The hospital was subsequently sealed by the district health authorities pending an inquiry into the death.

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The deceased has been identified as Ishfaq Ahmad, a resident of Khudwani.

Following his death, family members allegedly resorted to vandalism, breaking window panes and damaging the windshield of a hospital ambulance.

Mid City Hospital spokesperson Hashim Ahmad said Ishfaq developed complications around 4 am and was treated as per the prescribed protocol.

He said the hospital had planned to shift the patient to GMC Anantnag after his condition deteriorated, but the family did not allow the transfer.

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"There is no medical negligence and all standards have been followed," Ahmad said, adding that the possible cause of death could be a cardiac arrest or myocardial infarction.

The spokesperson said all relevant medical records had been submitted to the concerned department and that the hospital was cooperating with the inquiry.

He also confirmed that the facility had been sealed by the district health authorities pending completion of the probe.

The family, however, alleged that Ishfaq's condition deteriorated following a procedure which they claimed lasted nearly four hours, although it was expected to take around 15 minutes.

They alleged that his blood pressure dropped after the procedure and that no doctor was immediately available when his condition worsened.

The relatives said they had reached the hospital a day earlier and waited for several hours before Ishfaq was brought out following the procedure.

They claimed he was in a critical condition and that, although he later regained consciousness, his blood pressure dropped again. "They have killed him. When he died, the doctors came," a family member alleged.

According to the family, Ishfaq had undergone surgery around 15 days earlier and was admitted for another procedure.

The hospital said that Ishfaq was admitted on August 27 for bilateral DJ (Double-J) stenting after being diagnosed with stones in both kidneys.

Ahmad said Ishfaq had undergone a similar procedure about a month earlier and had been stable following that intervention.

"There were no issues during the surgery and the patient was fine after the surgery as well. Till last night, he was fine and his vitals were okay," he said.

The hospital maintained that Ishfaq was treated according to the prescribed protocol and that there was no medical negligence.