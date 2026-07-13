Man dies as car plunges into gorge

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, July 12: A tragic road accident claimed the life of a young man from Reasi district after a Maruti Eeco vehicle plunged into a deep gorge in the Dandote area of Budhal in Rajouri district late on Saturday evening.

According to police, Gagandeep Singh (27), son of Swarn Singh, a resident of Bohra, Chassana Tehsil, Reasi district, was returning home from Budhal in his Maruti Eeco vehicle. At around 10:00 PM, when he reached Sangreli Hill near Dandote, the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to skid off the road and plunge into a deep gorge.

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The impact of the crash was severe, completely damaging the vehicle. Gagandeep Singh died on the spot.

Soon after the accident, local residents, police, and rescue teams rushed to the scene. A rescue operation was launched to retrieve the body from the gorge, following which it was shifted to the hospital. Doctors declared him brought dead.

Police have initiated an investigation into the cause of the accident. Preliminary findings suggest that the vehicle may have skidded due to the slippery road conditions caused by recent rainfall, though the exact cause is yet to be established.

Sources said that Gagandeep was employed with Airtel Telecom and was posted in Budhal to oversee Airtel Telecom tower operations.

After completing the post-mortem examination and other legal formalities, police handed over the body to the family for the last rites.