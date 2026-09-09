Man Dies After Falling Unconscious At Jammu Police Post, Family Stages Protest

Jammu, Sep 9: A 32-year-old man died after he allegedly fell unconscious at a border police post in R S Pura sector near here early Wednesday, official sources said.

The deceased, Uttam Chand, a resident of Rakh village, was called to the Chakroi police post following a complaint filed by a woman neighbour over a property dispute, the sources said quoting the preliminary information.

They said the individual fell unconscious and was subsequently taken to the Sub-district Hospital R S Pura at around 4 am.

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Chand was referred to Government Medical College Jammu but died on way to the hospital, the sources said, adding the body was shifted to a mortuary for postmortem.

Following the death, the family members and relatives of the deceased staged a protest, demanding clarity over the circumstances leading to the man's death and seeking appropriate action.

Senior police officers have rushed to the spot, while additional personnel have been deployed both at Chakroi and at the hospital mortuary to maintain law and order, the sources said. (PTI)