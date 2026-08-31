Man dies after Chinese kite string slits throat on Ring Road

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 30: A man died after a kite string, locally known as Chinese Gattu, slit his throat while he was riding a motorcycle on the Ring Road in the Bishnah area today.

The deceased has been identified as Lakhvinder Singh, son of Sharan Singh, a resident of Diwangarh and presently living in Mamka, RS Pura.

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Officials said the incident occurred when Singh's throat got entangled in the kite string, causing a deep cut.

He was rushed to Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of law and started further investigation.