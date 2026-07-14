Jammu, Jul 14: A 56-year-old man was critically injured in a bear attack in Jammu and Kashmir Poonch district on Tuesday, officials said.

This is the fourth bear attack reported in Poonch district over the past two weeks, with concerned villagers demanding the wildlife protection department take immediate measures to prevent further incidents and ensure the safety of residents living in forest-fringe areas.

Mohd Sadiq Gujjar was attacked by a bear near his house in Sundri village Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

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Gujjar sustained critical injuries and was rescued by locals who rushed to the spot after hearing his desperate cries. The bear fled into the adjoining forest before villagers arrived.

The injured man was initially taken to the public health centre in Sawjian for first aid and later referred to a higher medical facility for specialised treatment, officials added.