Terrorists open fire at civilian in Magam, victim succumbs to injuries

SRINAGAR: Terrorists opened fire at a man in Jammu and Kashmir’s Magam in Budgam district on Sunday afternoon. The victim, who was taken to a medical facility in a critical condition, succumbed to his injuries.

The civilian is identified as 35-year-old Nasir Ahmad Khan, a resident of Buchipora Magam.

As per sources, the victim was working as a special police officer (SPO) with the Jammu and Kashmir police, but resigned later. The reason for targeting the man is not yet known.

The area has been cordoned off. The police have started an operation to nab the attackers.

While security forces are trying to run their operations, militants have been trying to target individuals in the recent past in the Valley. Security forces have also intensified anti-militancy operations. (AGENCY)