Man climbs on mobile tower, threatens suicide

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Oct 2: In a high voltage drama, a man climbed on a mobile phone tower at MH Chowk, Udhampur attracting the attention of a large number of people in the area and troubling Police authorities.

The man was identified as Jagdish Raj, resident of Mathwar, who works as technician of the mobile towers. The circumstance leading to his dramatic action could not be ascertained and he was purportedly threatening to end his life without assigning any reason.

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The matter came to light around 4 PM when some people noticed him climbed on the tower. As crowd gathered at the spot, soon a police party, led by SHO Udhampur, Parvez Sajad also reached there and tried to persuade the man to come down from the tower. Police also arranged a tower climber to get the man off.

However, all attempts turned futile as the man threatened to commit suicide if he was forced to climb down. Till the time of filing this report, the man had not come down from the tower.