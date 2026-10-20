Man booked after testing positive in drug screening

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Oct 19: Police here today booked a man after he tested positive in a drug screening test.

Cops during a routine patrolling and Naka checking in the jurisdiction of Police Station Batote, near Baggu Nallah, stopped a man for checking and verification.

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After getting his written consent, he was taken to CHC Batote for medical examination and a drug screening test reported him positive for Morphine and Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

The relevant medical examination report was obtained for further legal proceedings.

The man was identified as Shabir Ahmed, son of Firoz Din, resident of Tarsoil, Maitra, Gobind Pura, Ramban and an FIR with number 78/2026 under Sections 8/27 of NDPS Act was registered at Police Station Batote in this regard.

Investigation of the case was given to PSI Mohd Ashraf.