Man arrested for theft, stolen items recovered

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, Aug 29: In a significant breakthrough against property crimes, District Police Poonch has successfully cracked a theft case registered at Police Station Surankote, arrested the thief involved and recovered stolen property worth lakhs of rupees.

Reports said during the intervening night of August 19/20, 2026, a theft was committed at the shop of Sahir Ali, son of Shoukat Ali, resident of Samote, Ward No. 08, Surankote, wherein various articles, including edible oil, cigarettes, ghee, a gas cylinder, cash and other valuables were stolen, causing substantial financial loss to the shopkeeper.

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In this connection, FIR No. 273/2026 U/s 331(4)/305 BNS was registered at Police Station Surankote, and investigation taken up.

During investigation, the police team identified and arrested the thief, namely Zaffar Iqbal, son of Barkat Hussain, resident of Dundhak, Surankote. On the basis of his disclosure and further investigation, stolen property worth lakhs of rupees has been recovered.

The recovery includes various items reported stolen from the shop.