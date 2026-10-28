Man Arrested For Circulating Terror Outfits' Threats To Migrant Employees Working In Valley

Srinagar, Oct 28: Police have arrested a man in a case related to threats to the migrant employees working under the Prime Minister's Package in the valley.

Acting on a complaint filed by Rohit Raina in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla, Rakesh Handoo, a Kashmiri Pandit, was arrested from his residence in the Faridabad area of Haryana last week, officials said here.

Handoo has been charged under Sections 66F and 84C of the IT Act for allegedly manipulating and repeatedly circulating threats issued by terror outfits to the Kashmiri Pandit employees working in the valley.

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The police have seized two mobile phones and details of Handoo's social media accounts for further investigation into his involvement in the case.

According to the officials, Handoo had altered the contents of the terror group's post to project Raina as the target of the threats.

Several threats were posted online by United Liberation Council, a shadow outfit of Lashkar-e-Taiba, in August and September this year, asking Kashmiri Pandit employees to resign from their jobs and leave. (Agencies)