Jammu, Oct 22: A middle aged man has been arrested after he allegedly sets his stepmother ablaze in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Police officials here today said that a woman identified as Sushma Devi (68), a resident of Housing Colony, Udhampur, suffered 60 to 70 percent burn injuries after her stepson allegedly sprinkled diesel and set her ablaze.

She was shifted to district hospital in a critical condition and was later referred to GMC Jammu for specialised treatment, but she succumbed to her injuries.

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Police however, have arrested the accused, they said, adding, "Probe has been initiated into the matter to ascertain the reasons for alleged attack." (Agencies)