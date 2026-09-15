Jammu, Sep 15: Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district have arrested an absconder who was wanted in a case registered 10 years ago, officials said.

A police team from Rehambal arrested the accused, identified as Mohd Tahir, a resident of Hanjana Thakra in Rajouri district on Monday, they said.

Tahir was wanted in connection with a case of disobedience to a government order and the Prevention of Corruption Act registered in 2016. The accused had been declared an absconder and warrants were issued against him by the special mobile magistrate, Udhampur, on July 27, 2016, they said.

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Acting on the warrants, the Rehambal police team apprehended the accused, who will be produced before the court for further legal proceedings, the police said.