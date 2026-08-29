Mamdani extends solidarity with Indians impacted by Nepal floods in message in Tibetan

NEW YORK, Aug 28: New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has extended solidarity with people from India affected by the devastating floods along the Nepal-China border in a message written in Tibetan.

The message came hours after he expressed support for Nepalese and Tibetan people impacted by the disastrous flooding which claimed hundreds of lives and displaced many others.

"Many New York City residents heard distressing bad news this morning from their home countries. In the border areas between India and Tibet, flooding has occurred, resulting in the loss of life for hundreds of people, and those who have not yet reached safety are still searching for a way to survive," Mamdani said in a post on X, originally written in Tibetan.

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"To the people from India and Tibet, we in our city know the sorrow you are carrying in your hearts. In this time of great hardship, you are not alone. Along with you, there is also New York City," said Mamdani on Thursday afternoon. The website X provided an English translation of his message.

Minutes later, Mamdani posted a message in Nepali where he said, "Thousands of New Yorkers woke up yesterday to heartbreaking news from their homeland. A devastating flood in the Nepal-Tibet border region has claimed hundreds of lives, and the search for still-missing loved ones continues unabated.

"To our Nepali and Tibetan neighbours: This city deeply understands the pain of losing a place that remains forever a home in your heart and memories, even after leaving it behind. You do not have to bear this grief and sorrow alone. In this difficult time, New York City stands with you," his message said.

Mamdani's message of solidarity for the people of India came about four hours after his first message on the tragedy directed to the city's Nepalese and Tibetan neighbours.

According to city data, there are an estimated 15,000 people of Nepalese origin in New York City. The city is home to about 13,000 Tibetans, according to data by UPG North America.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi said that 290 Indian nationals are "not contactable" in the wake of the floods in Nepal, while 63 workers of the Trishuli-I project have been rescued.

Another 21 Indian nationals from Tamil Nadu, who had travelled for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, have been rescued in Nepal. In the wake of the prevailing flood situation, a 24×7 Control Room has been set up in the MEA. (PTI)