Malik calls for collective efforts to secure rapid growth, development of J&K

In his message on the eve of Martyrs’ Day, the Governor has called for collective efforts from all sections of the society to secure rapid growth and development of the State on all fronts, he said.

The Governor emphasised the importance of maintaining unity and brotherhood for ushering in the State towards peace and prosperity, he further said. (AGENCIES)