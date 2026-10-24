Maldives President Muizzu wraps up Pakistan visit, targets USD 200 million bilateral trade in 2 years

ISLAMABAD, Oct 23 : Maldives and Pakistan aim to increase bilateral trade from USD 13 million to USD 200 million within the next two years, President Mohamed Muizzu said on Friday as he wrapped up his three-day state visit to Pakistan, describing it as a "defining moment" in bilateral ties.

According to a statement by the Pakistan Foreign Office (FO), Muizzu departed Islamabad after successfully concluding his state visit, during which he was accompanied by First Lady Madam Sajidha Mohamed and a high-level delegation.

It further said Muizzu "held substantive and productive engagements" with Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

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"The visit was marked by the exchange of agreements and MoUs across diverse sectors, as well as a successful Pakistan-Maldives Business Forum, opening new avenues for trade, investment and mutually beneficial cooperation," the FO said.

The visit, coinciding with 60 years of diplomatic relations, reaffirmed the enduring bonds of friendship and Islamic brotherhood between Pakistan and Maldives and the shared commitment of both countries to building a stronger, broader and more forward-looking partnership.

Separately, Muizzu said in a statement on social media that his visit "marks a defining moment in Maldives-Pakistan relations. We have agreed to turn a new leaf in our relationship and usher in a new era of partnership".

"Our commitment is clear: to take our bilateral relations to unprecedented heights and transform our longstanding friendship into greater economic opportunities, shared prosperity, and tangible benefits for our peoples," he said.

The Maldives president said that at the heart of this new chapter is a "shared determination to increase bilateral trade from USD 13 million to USD 200 million within the next two years".

"The successful Maldives-Pakistan Business Forum, which I was honoured to address alongside Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has laid an important foundation for translating this ambitious commitment into concrete investments, stronger business partnerships, and meaningful economic cooperation," he said.

Muizzu said that the exchange of 20 MoUs during this visit further demonstrates bilateral resolve to move beyond aspirations towards practical cooperation and measurable results.

He said that six decades of friendship have brought the two nations this far and their shared vision and determination will now take the relationship to new heights.

The Maldives president extended gratitude to Zardari, Sharif, and Pakistan's government and its people for their hospitality. "I leave Islamabad with cherished memories, deep appreciation, and renewed confidence that we have laid the foundations for a stronger, more dynamic, and mutually beneficial partnership," he added.

Muizzu was the first president of the Maldives to pay a state visit to Pakistan in 11 years. (PTI)