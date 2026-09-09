Maldives President invites UK Prime Minister for talks on Chagos Islands

MALI, Sep 8 : Maldives President Dr Mohamed Muizzu has invited British Prime Minister Andrew Burnham for official talks on issues concerning the sovereignty of the Chagos Islands.

President Muizzu extended the invitation in a letter to the UK Prime Minister on Tuesday, expressing the Maldives' concerns over Britain's decision to proceed with the handover of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius.

In his letter, Muizzu highlighted the shared history and cultural ties between the Maldives and the Chagos Islands, as well as the Maldives' longstanding support for marine conservation and scientific research expeditions in the region.

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The Maldivian president reaffirmed his country's commitment to maintaining a "reliable and constructive partnership" with the United Kingdom on matters relating to Chagos, while protecting what he described as the legitimate interests of the Maldivian state and its people.

Muizzu also stressed the importance of meaningful dialogue between the Maldives and the UK over matters concerning the sovereignty of the Chagos Archipelago.

He expressed hope that renewed engagement between the two countries would help strengthen stability and security in the Indian Ocean amid growing global uncertainty, according to a statement from the Maldives President's Office.

The Maldives has formally conveyed to the United Kingdom that it does not recognise the proposed transfer of sovereignty over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius.

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu has expressed his concerns through two written objections and a phone conversation with UK Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy.

The Maldives, an archipelago in the Indian Ocean, has asserted its own interests concerning the Chagos Islands and has warned that it could pursue international legal action to press its position.

UK Foreign Office Minister Stephen Doughty had earlier said that the sovereignty of the Chagos Islands was a matter between the UK and Mauritius and did not involve the Maldives.

The Chagos Islands, officially known as the British Indian Ocean Territory (BIOT), are located in the Indian Ocean and have been under British control since the early 19th century.

Last year, the UK government agreed to transfer sovereignty over the territory to Mauritius while retaining access to the joint UK-US military base on Diego Garcia, the largest island in the archipelago. Under the proposed arrangement, Britain would pay an average of 101 million a year to lease the base.

Mauritius has long claimed sovereignty over the Chagos Islands and has pursued the matter through international legal and diplomatic channels.

(UNI)