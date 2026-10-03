Malaysian national missing after Nepal floods found safe, returns after 37 days

KATHMANDU, Oct 2 : A Malaysian national who went missing in the Nepal flash floods in August has been confirmed safe and has returned to his country after 37 days, according to a media report on Friday.

Malaysia Solidarity: Families in Hope (MASFIH), a group representing families of missing Malaysian nationals, announced the development, MyRepublica newspaper reported.

MASFIH spokesperson Manivannan Retinam said the man had contacted the Malaysian Embassy in Kathmandu himself. He was identified as a Malaysian citizen of Chinese descent who had been travelling alone in Nepal.

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Manivannan said the group also contacted the man's close relatives and confirmed that he had safely returned to Malaysia.

According to him, the man was at Nagthali Viewpoint in the Rasuwa district on August 25. He subsequently lost contact after roads and bridges in the area were damaged by the disaster. The lack of electricity, water and internet services further disrupted his movement and communication, Manivannan said.

Following the confirmation, the number of Malaysian nationals reported missing in Nepal has fallen from 55 to 54.

Manivannan said the development was not merely a reduction in the number of missing people, but a reunion of a family with its loved one after 37 days of uncertainty.

Nepal is still recovering from devastating flash floods in August that killed more than 1,450 people and left around 5,000 missing.

Flash floods originating near the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26 devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal.

The disaster also killed 43 people in Tibet, while more than 500 still remain unaccounted for, according to Chinese media. (PTI)