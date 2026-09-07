Home About
Android App iOS App Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Latest News / Malaysia Airlines Flight Diverted To Chennai, Full Emergency Declared

Malaysia Airlines Flight Diverted To Chennai, Full Emergency Declared

Chennai, Sep 7: A Malaysia Airlines flight bound to Jeddah from Kuala Lumpur was on Monday diverted to Chennai following a technical issue involving its engine and a full emergency was declared, an official said. Malaysia Airlines MH 156 with...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
07:10 PM Sep 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

Chennai, Sep 7: A Malaysia Airlines flight bound to Jeddah from Kuala Lumpur was on Monday diverted to Chennai following a technical issue involving its engine and a full emergency was declared, an official said.

Malaysia Airlines MH 156 with 186 persons on board landed safely and appropriate emergency response arrangements were activated in the airport here, he said.

There was a technical issue “involving Engine No.2.” “Further assessment of the aircraft and the technical issue is being carried out by the airline and relevant technical teams,” the spokesperson said, adding operations are normal. (Agencies)

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra