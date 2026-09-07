Malaysia Airlines Flight Diverted To Chennai, Full Emergency Declared

Chennai, Sep 7: A Malaysia Airlines flight bound to Jeddah from Kuala Lumpur was on Monday diverted to Chennai following a technical issue involving its engine and a full emergency was declared, an official said.

Malaysia Airlines MH 156 with 186 persons on board landed safely and appropriate emergency response arrangements were activated in the airport here, he said.

There was a technical issue “involving Engine No.2.” “Further assessment of the aircraft and the technical issue is being carried out by the airline and relevant technical teams,” the spokesperson said, adding operations are normal. (Agencies)