Makeup Meltdown During Monsoon

Shahnaz Hussain

glmahajan@gmail.com

It’s raining outside; the weather is rather cosy and lovely.While the rains bring a refreshing vibe to the atmosphere, the moment those clouds roll in, the air turns thick with moisture.

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When moisture levels in the air shoot up, skin cannot

release sweat the way it normally would.

That trapped

sweat mixes with the natural

oils on the face, and together they start breaking down

everything sitting on top of the skin, from foundation to

blush to concealer.

Additionally, heavy makeup can exacerbate the problem by causing more sweat and oil production, leading to a cakey appearance.

The rain can be a real dampener when it comes to your makeup, no puns intended, but there are a couple of tricks that you can follow to ensure that your makeup won’t come melting down even on the most humid day.

1--.--Powder------

The oil buildup and sweating can leave behind a greasy, sticky look behind and ruin your makeup. However you can prolong the wear of your makeup with compact or loose powder---and they also give you a matte finish. To ensure your makeup stays in place, set it with a translucent powder and keep your glam monsoon-proof all day . This will help absorb excess moisture and oil, keeping your foundation intact.

Make sure to set your makeup with a setting powder before you step out, and stash your trusted compact in your handbag for quick refreshes throughout the day. Powder can not only make your makeup last longer but will also keep your skin looking fresh, matte, and grease-free.

.Focus on the T-zone and areas prone to oiliness to prevent any unwanted shine. Using too much powder can create a cakey appearance, especially when mixed with rainwater. Apply powder lightly and focus on oil- prone areas like the T-zone

2-------Eye----

Rain and tears test even the best eye makeup.

Nothing ruins a look faster than smudged mascara or runny eyeliner.

Skip the eye-liner, unless you want to cry black tears. Heavy, smoky eye looks are prone to smudging in the monsoon season.

Opt for waterproof and liquid eyeliners and regular mascaras so that eyes makeup stays intact during the day. time . This will keep the makeup light and natural-looking.

Additionally, consider using a waterproof eyeshadow primer to prevent creasing, and eye makeup stays intact. To make your kajal last, apply a line of grey or brown eyeshadow just below the lashes . This is also one of the most important monsoon eye makeup tips.

. Waterproof makeup is the way to go for a long-lasting, fresh look, whether it's eye mascara, eyeliner, or eyeshadow palette.

Use a waterproof pencil to lightly define your lash line and a brow gel to hold your brows in place. Choose tubing mascara, which doesn't flake and washes off with warm water.

Start with an eyeshadow primer to lock everything in place, then layer on your favorite waterproof products. With waterproof eyeliners you can sweat, swim, or dance your heart out without worry.

3-----Lipstick ----

The trick to making lipstick stay longer is to apply foundation on the lips as well. Apply a thin coat of concealer on the edge of your lips and then apply a line of lip liner over it. Now apply a coat of lipstick and sprinkle some powder, followed by the lipstick again. Never rub a lipstick directly on your lips, always use a lip brush. Bright hues can lift your spirits on a gloomy day. Choose matte lipsticks in bold colours like coral and pink, which provide a splash of brightness and resist bleeding in humid conditions

Unlike heavy lipsticks that can feel drying, a good glossy liquid lipstick adds a touch of shine and keeps your lips hydrated.

Choose a non-sticky formula. If you’re after more staying power, apply lip oil before the layer of gloss on top. Easy, breezy, and always chic.

Ditch any lip gloss or cream-based lipsticks on rainy days since they smear easily. Ultra-matte, smudge-proof lip liquids that dry fast are the right pick

Opt for matte or long-lasting lipsticks that withstand moisture.

4---Setting Spray ---- To seal your look , use a setting spray on your face after you’ve completed your makeup.

This will lock in your makeup and create a protective shield against humidity and rain.

This essential step ensures your makeup stays longer than usual in humid conditions . Choose a waterproof setting spray preferably a mattifying one to control oil and shine , as the final step in your routine. It is one of the most popular Monsoon Makeup Tips for long-lasting, flawless finish.

5---Protect make-up products from moisture -------

However hard you may try to protect makeup products during the monsoon by storing them in places where the moist air can’t reach them, it still does. Yes, that’s the thing about monsoon: the moist air can sometimes still reach your makeup products and make them soggy or sticky. To keep your monsoon makeup essentials intact, keep a blow-dryer handy to dry your products if needed. This will help the vapour settle in the product to evaporate and minimise damage, making your products fit to use

As powder-based products emerge as your best friends in rainy weather, prove them your love by storing them well. Place all your powder-based products like compact face powder, eye shadows and other items in an airy and dry cabinet to keep dampness away from it.

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The author is an internationally fame beauty expert and is called the herbal queen of India