Make Samrasta Sankalp Yatra a mass movement for social harmony: Billawaria

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 27: J&K BJP general secretary and Incharge of Samrasta Sankalp Abhiyan, Baldev Singh Billawaria today called upon SC Morcha activists to make the upcoming Samrasta Sankalp Yatra a powerful movement for social harmony, equality and brotherhood.

He emphasized that every worker must act as a bridge between the party and the people while carrying forward the vision of an inclusive and empowered society.

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Billawaria was addressing a meeting of BJP SC Morcha led by Morcha president Dharminder Kumar, who is also the Incharge of the Yatra, here today.

Speaking on the occasion, Billawaria stressed that the Samrasta Sankalp Abhiyan must extend beyond a commemorative programme and emerge as a meaningful public outreach initiative inspired by Guru Ravidas Ji’s timeless message of equality, human dignity and a society free from discrimination.

He urged the workers to ensure active participation at every level, strengthen grassroots engagement and spread awareness about government welfare schemes so that their benefits reach the most deserving sections.

The Yatra would begin from Jalandhar on November 18 and proceed towards Guru Ravidas Ji’s birthplace at Seer Govardhanpur, Kashi.

BJP vice president and SC Morcha Prabhari Bharat Bhushan also addressed the meeting.

He emphasized the need to strengthen the Morcha organization across all mandals and maintain continuous contact with community members and said, “The success of the Yatra would depend on teamwork, effective coordination and the ability of workers to connect Guru Ravidas Ji’s teachings with the everyday concerns and aspirations of society.”

Dharminder Kumar said, “The SC Morcha was committed to ensuring the successful organization of the programme through coordinated efforts and disciplined participation.”

The proceedings were conducted by Rahul Hans.

Morcha Seh Prabhari Jagdish Bhagat, morcha office bearers Balbir Lal, Ashok Bhagat, Dev Raj, Rajkumar Bhagat, Rahul Hans, Mohinder Bhagat, Vidya Motan, Nidhi Magotra, Manohar Lal Bhagat, Rakesh Dev, Manohar Menia, Guldev Bhagat, Hans Raj Loria, R.L. Kaith, Balwant Raj, Lokesh Bhagat, Nagesh Kumar, Gullu Ram, Mahant Ram Puri, Raj Kumar, Ranjeet Kumar, Babu Ram, and others attended the meeting.