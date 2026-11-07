Make Ladakh as alcohol-free region

Nawang Tsering Shakspo

sntsering52@gmail.com

Ladakh is known as the land of Lamas. As such, Buddhist principles guide the behaviour and the lifestyle of the people here. According to Lord Buddha's teaching, alcohol is the root-cause of all human misdeeds or misconduct. However, in the past, drinking of locally-made alcohol, called Chhang, was widespread in Ladakh. In fact, in almost every household, women, particularly elderly ladies, would prepare Chhang for the consumption of every family member and guests as well. Similarly, in Leh town, there is a street called Nowshahar that was known more as Chhang Gali or street, where the women of the nearby villages used to bring their best quality of Chhang for sale, and interested people would openly consume the same without any hitch as there did not exist any prohibition on sale or drinking of Chhang. And the same was not considered a nuisance or a health hazard.

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It is a well-known fact that all the way from the commencement of people's settlement in the region, they were peasants and grew wheat and barley grains in abundance as suitable crops to grow in the harsh climatic conditions of the region; and, as of today, to obtain good yield, farmers put a lot of hard work. It was in such conditions that Chhang was a natural requirement, something to stimulant their bodies. Hence, Chhang, the light alcoholic drink, emerged in the region as the main thirst-quencher to give a kind of 'refreshment' to the overworked bodies and minds of the local people.

Similarly, eating of meat or mutton too was widespread in the region from the early times, though, according to the Buddha's teaching, eating meat is a sin and people must abstain from eating the same. But due to the harsh climatic conditions of the region, Chhang and mutton along with Snanphe or Stampa (made of barley grains, a kind of Sattu) remained a healthy and nutritious food since times immemorial.

Here, it is worth mentioning that in Ladakh in the absence of Chhang, no social or religious festivities and celebrations are held. Particularly in organising marriages, locally called Bagston, Chhang is requited as a must item, mainly due to the fact that marriages are celebrated, traditionally, with the onset of winter months after harvest season, and to do so people put in a lot of effort, and the celebrations go on for several days. To carry the formalities as well and as people stay engaged to organise the marriage-related ceremonies, alcoholic drinks like Chhang is necessarily required.

In addition, several Buddhist festivals are organised in which the local community take part as volunteers. Particularly at the community level, a religious chanting is organised, addressed as Tsishu, on the 10th day of Buddhist calendar, a ceremony of prayer to Guru Padma Sambhava, the founder of the Mahayana form of Buddhism, both in Tibet and Ladakh. While organising the ceremony, the availability of Chhang remains of utmost importance. In the ceremony, males without any age bar take part and the devotees liberally drink Chhang. Similarly, Chhang is also required during the birth and death ceremonies, as the procedure of organising these ceremonies is lengthy and time-consuming, going for days together. So, this way of the tradition of consumption of Chhang remains a part and parcel of every Buddhist socio-cultural celebration in the region.

This is the story of the past; and even in the present times, Buddhist have some kind of belief that consumption of Chhang or any other alcoholic drink is not a bad habit, rather it is a part and parcel of tradition and culture of the region. Now, in the changed situation, particularly from the Independence of the country in the year 1947, and positioning of army personnel in the region in a big number, and eventually Ladakh's connection with the State capital, Srinagar, by air in the year 1949, and subsequently the region's road-linkage with Srinagar, in 1963, in addition to Chhang, the availability of hard drinks such as Rum, Whiskey etc. became a common phenomenon. Next, the region was thrown open to tourism in 1974, and that made the availability of hard drinks much easier. Later, with the passage of time, wine shops and bars were opened in Leh market and several villages.

In addition, now the youth of Ladakh coming into contact with domestic as well as foreign tourists, have started taking drugs; and in this connection the Ladakh police arrested several drug traffickers, among them some were Ladakhis. Not only that, this menace has also hit the school children, particularly residing in boardings. Hence, to "counter the menace of drugs", the local administration recently came out with a plan to issue licenses and open up bar shops in the region, over which the Ladakhi civil society, particularly women belonging to all religions, showed their dismay and anguish, and they started a movement in the form of dharna commencing from October 22, 2026. Mainly led by the Women Alliance of Ladakh, women of Ladakh staged Dharna (peaceful agitation) against the liquor policy of the administration. On this issue, the agitators said that opening of Bars was not the way to counter the menace of consumption of drugs. Hence, the women and the local religious associations have demanded the cancellation of the liquor licences. They demanded that Ladakh be declared an alcohol-free region like Gujarat and some other places in the country.