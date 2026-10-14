‘Make in India’ transforming economy, creating opportunities for youth: MLA Reasi

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Oct 13: MLA Reasi Kuldeep Raj Dubey today said that India has achieved unprecedented progress across sectors under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, opening new opportunities for youth to contribute towards the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

He was speaking on the second day of an eight-day multimedia exhibition on “12 Years of Government”, organized by the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Jammu, Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, at Katra

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Highlighting transformative initiatives, Dubey said programmes like Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat were strengthening the economy and safeguarding the country's strategic interests. He cited indigenous vaccine development during COVID-19, advancements in defence technology, including S-400 and BrahMos missile systems, and the Chenab Rail Arch Bridge in Reasi as examples of India's technological capabilities.

He also highlighted anti-drug initiatives under Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, including measures undertaken by the Reasi administration during the 100-day campaign, and encouraged youth to explore self-employment opportunities through Central Government startup schemes.

Earlier, Neha Jalali, Director, CBC and PIB Jammu, stressed the importance of grassroots awareness and digital media in communicating government initiatives. She urged students and Gen Z to use social platforms constructively to spread awareness about welfare schemes and contribute to positive social change.

During the technical sessions, Rakesh Sharma from the Agriculture Department highlighted mushroom cultivation, apiculture and farmer-oriented schemes.

Dr Shakti from Community Health Centre (CHC), Katra, discussed maternal and child healthcare, immunization, Ayushman Bharat coverage and the need to prevent drug addiction.

Dr Jyoti Jolly from the State TB Office, Jammu, highlighted early TB detection, free treatment under the National TB Elimination Programme and nutritional assistance through Ni-Kshay Poshan Yojana.

Abhay Sharma from the Rural Development Department outlined village-level initiatives concerning liquid waste management, rainwater harvesting and composite pits.

Locals, tourists and students from Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS), Katra, and GHSS Agar Jitto participated in the programme.

Dara Singh, Principal, GHSS Agar Jitto, and Rohit Dubey, district president BJP, were also present.